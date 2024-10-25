Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $67.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $320.01. 114,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

