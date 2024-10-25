Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. 304,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.