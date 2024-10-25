Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,017 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.18.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.65. 56,824,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,178,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $855.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

