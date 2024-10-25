KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $345,058.82

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 119.1% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $345,058.82 and approximately $93,858.50 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00081127 USD and is up 11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $83,898.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

