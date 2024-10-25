Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

DFSE opened at $34.78 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

