Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

