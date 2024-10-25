Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 7,867 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IGSB stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.