Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $28.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.13. 460,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.10. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

