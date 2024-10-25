KeyCorp Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $190.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.39. 5,995,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.