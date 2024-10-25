Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 3,274,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

