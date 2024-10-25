Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $406.56 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for $2,576.35 or 0.03859974 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $406.56 million and $2.61 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00240706 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 232,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 231,865.15032377. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,570.42604962 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,852,721.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

