KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 68929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

