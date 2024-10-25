Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 801.84 ($10.41), with a volume of 229966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 812 ($10.54).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KNOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.37) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.03) to GBX 1,185 ($15.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.