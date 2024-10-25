Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 801.84 ($10.41), with a volume of 229966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 812 ($10.54).

KNOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.37) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.03) to GBX 1,185 ($15.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,112.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

