K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$15.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other news, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$349,538.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

