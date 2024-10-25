K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$15.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$349,538.36.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.