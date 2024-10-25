JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 8.21% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $109,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPIE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

