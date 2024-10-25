Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

