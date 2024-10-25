JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Update

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, an increase of 180,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JNS Price Performance

OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.00 on Friday. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get JNS alerts:

JNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.