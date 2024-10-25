Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

VNLA opened at $49.05 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

