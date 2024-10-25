Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$19.33 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
