iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,768,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

