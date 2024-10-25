iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.