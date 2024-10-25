iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 6.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.77. 11,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

