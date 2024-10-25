iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

