iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $108.52. 235,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

