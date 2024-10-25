iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 684,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 222,898 shares.The stock last traded at $156.54 and had previously closed at $157.46.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

