iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

