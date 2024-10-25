iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,538 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,447 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

