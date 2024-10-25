iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,670.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

