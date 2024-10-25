iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29,748.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 115,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 114,829 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 332,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 515,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.