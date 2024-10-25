iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 115,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 114,829 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 332,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 704,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,291. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

