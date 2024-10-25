iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $46,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDEV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,846 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 796,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 199,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

