iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Values First Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

