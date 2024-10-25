Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,194 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,009,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 152,981 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.45 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.