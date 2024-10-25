Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX):

10/21/2024 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/16/2024 – Travere Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $23.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get Travere Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.