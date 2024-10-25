Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX):

  • 10/21/2024 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.
  • 10/16/2024 – Travere Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $23.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/8/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/1/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/30/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/27/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/13/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/10/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/9/2024 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2024 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

