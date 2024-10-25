Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

