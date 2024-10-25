Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 5,321.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Invesco by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73,065 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

