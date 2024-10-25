Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 257.9% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,998. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.