Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 257.9% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,998. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 350.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.