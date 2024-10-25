Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
