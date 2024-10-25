Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.