Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.38. 69,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

