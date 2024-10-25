International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $218.21. Approximately 1,760,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,213,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.39.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 317.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

