International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $190.25. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

