Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

