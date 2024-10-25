Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Sells $20,374.26 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAPGet Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 12,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $20,374.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,452.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WRAP opened at $1.91 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 316.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

