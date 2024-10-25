InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Financial Contrast

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% agilon health -5.57% -29.91% -10.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of agilon health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 2 14 4 0 2.10

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

agilon health has a consensus price target of $8.03, suggesting a potential upside of 198.56%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and agilon health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $763.86 million 1.03 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -24.17 agilon health $5.28 billion 0.21 -$262.60 million ($0.70) -3.84

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than agilon health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, agilon health has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

agilon health beats InnovAge on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

