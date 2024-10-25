Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,165. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $683.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,243.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

