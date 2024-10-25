Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.01 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.