HWG Holdings LP Takes $269,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,162.73 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,044.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,775.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.67.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

