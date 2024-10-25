HWG Holdings LP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,920 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.