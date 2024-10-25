Hudock Inc. Purchases 17,017 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 981,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

