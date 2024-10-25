Hudock Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

